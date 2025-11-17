Assassin's Creed Mirage's free story DLC comes with custom difficulty and more quality-of-life changes despite the game being over 2 years old: "This feels incredibly generous"

Even though people are now enjoying Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft is about to drop a substantial new update for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the previous installment from 2023. Adding another area and a fresh story chapter alongside other changes to the main game, the patch is practically free DLC, and players are celebrating the value.

The 1.1.0 update brings a prequel, following protagonist Basim, who "hears rumors that his long-lost father may still be alive," and makes his way to a mysterious corner of the world, known as AlUla. This region, located in Saudi Arabia and known as the Valley of Memory, is split into two parts, the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead.

Nothing ominous about those pseudonyms at all! You'll find the usual rigmarole of missions and side-quests dotted around AlUla, providing lore and other insights into the background of Mirage.

Besides this, there's a new hardest difficulty, Ultimate Assassin, alongside another more middle-of-the-road setting, and the possibility to make your own custom difficulty. These features are in addition to a slew of quality-of-life tweaks, such as tying all rewards to each individual player's account rather than the particular save file, and the ability to end a Chain Kill after you've started it.