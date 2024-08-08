Influential visual novel finally gets official English release after 20 years, and fans can only post through it as characters and backgrounds straight up appear in the wrong scenes

The Fate/Stay Night Remastered release was horrendous on PC yesterday, with the wrong characters and scenes being loaded in at times and pieces of scenery falling through the screen.

Fate/Stay Night is arguably one of the most influential visual novels ever made, and so its Remastered release yesterday, August 8, was incredibly anticipated by fans around the world. This is to say nothing of English fans who've been waiting 20 years for an official localization and a launch outside of Japan.

Unfortunately, the Type-Moon re-release didn't start off well. Over on Steam, users have been reporting some wild bugs, including the wrong character models and backgrounds loading into certain scenes and playing the wrong background music tracks. Look at some of the tweets below to see how bizarre things got for the remaster.

PSA: Fate/stay night's steam version is currently heavilly bugged. Character sprites for different characters are appearing instead of the intended ones, backgrounds are incorrect and seemingly random, voicelines are desynced with the text. Horrible launch. pic.twitter.com/nknEPZVGDJAugust 7, 2024

I JUST WOKE UP WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH THE FATE/STAY NIGHT REMASTER pic.twitter.com/OJHH4q3uRKAugust 7, 2024

The Fate Stay Night Remastered release in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/t3e8F1LSiJAugust 8, 2024

What's more, some players were seemingly being transported to some endings of Fate/Stay Night Remastered mere moments into the visual novel. Characters were also showing up with bright red eyes, and pieces of scenery were apparently falling through the screen from above.

This is all ludicrous, but it appears Type-Moon managed to patch out all these bugs within just a few hours of launch. Currently, Fate/Stay Night Remastered holds a 'Very Positive' average user review grade on Steam after more than 600 player reviews, a remarkable turnaround for a game that was basically unplayable at first.

"We have confirmed that there is currently a problem with the English version," Type-Moon writes in a Steam post yesterday after launch, adding "We are urgently investigating the cause, and plan to distribute a patch as soon as the investigation is complete."

Just a few hours after that, Type-Moon published another Steam post, writing "The problem of incorrect screen display in the English version has been corrected. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused." After that wild series of events, Type-Moon was remedied it all in just a few hours.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a look at our upcoming PC games guide for a look at all the other Steam titles launching this year.