Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC is coming and Xbox just revealed it in the most casual way possible

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is poised to get at least one piece of story DLC, but you'd be forgiven for missing that fact given how casually it was announced.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, we saw a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that confirmed the game's December 9 release date on Xbox Series X | S and PC. This wasn't in the Gamescom stream, but if you check out the same trailer hosted on the official Xbox YouTube channel, you'll see an end card promoting the game's collector's edition.

Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle | gamescom 2024 - YouTube Watch On

In one corner of that card, there's a note that the collector's edition includes the Order of Giants story DLC, to be released at a later date than the game itself. An announcement blog from Lucasfilm is the only other spot where this DLC seems to be mentioned at all, with a simple addendum that there will be "more details coming soon." The DLC will also be available as part of a Premium Edition - presumably a step down from the Collector's Edition - and while there's no word if the expansion will be available separately, it's a safe bet that you'll be able to pick it up later down the line.

Of course, the big news today is the revelation that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be on PS5 - just several months later than the game's PC and Xbox versions. Sometimes the rumors turn out to be true… eventually.

Check out our Gamescom preview of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for more.