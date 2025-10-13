Everwild might've been canceled by Xbox after 11 years of development, but new screenshots show a stunning game that might've proven a true adventure game genre gem

After 11 years of development, the plug was pulled on Rare's cozy game Everwild following mass layoffs at Xbox – and although there hasn't been much said about the title since then, a new set of screenshots showcasing its UI elements and colorful visuals has surfaced.

The screenshots, as initially reported by MP1st, mainly serve to highlight the work done on the game's interfaces. There's an image, for example, showcasing an open inventory menu, with what appears to be the player character centered on-screen. One of the pictures, which definitely looks like it depicts an in-progress UI, features a "favorites" bar for tools, seeds, and "figments" – mysterious little creatures, perhaps implying collection mechanics.

Another focuses on a variety of seeds, potentially pointing toward farming or harvesting-type gameplay, while elsewhere, one screencap shows what seems to be the settings menu – the graphics-related settings, to be specific. There's a field of view slider, a blur effect toggle, a screen shake option, and a plethora of other choices related to Everwild's visuals, like shadow detail and particle effects quality. It's evident that it's from early or mid-development.

🔳 Screenshots from the canceled game Everwild have been released.▫️The game was in development by Rare Studio and was canceled by Xbox some time ago. pic.twitter.com/12BaGBjrIlOctober 12, 2025

Perhaps most excitingly, there are two screenshots that don't hone in on any of the menus, UI, or settings, but rather the game itself. One of them shows a serene woodland setting, marked by vibrant flora and earthy vibes – the sort of game setting you might expect from a cozier, nature-inspired title (with some Studio Ghibli vibes sprinkled in). The other focuses on what's most likely the player character, surrounded by heavy fog or mist.

Ahead of them is an overgrown staircase leading to a potentially ruinous building – it's hard to tell. All in all, it's a bittersweet set of screenshots. While they're undeniably stunning, it's hard not to think about what Everwild could've been had the layoffs not occurred at Xbox in July, earlier this year. Here's hoping that whatever comes next is just as

