After just 5 months in Early Access, the unstoppably charming love child of Wind Waker and Kiki's Delivery Service fully launches on all platforms this month

Mika and the Witch's Mountain, the Studio Ghibli-inspired delivery sim that also happens to look a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, fully launches out of Early Access on January 22.

Mika and the Witch's Mountain has been a success by every available metric since its Kickstarter launch back in early 2023, when it blew past its funding goal in a matter of hours. Just three weeks later, it had managed to rack up a whopping $1 million in Kickstarter funding, rocketing the game to its Early Access launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch in August 2024. It also had a Steam Next Fest demo in February that we enjoyed, and if that isn't proof of success, I don't know what is.

Now, just under five months later, Mika and the Witch's Mountain is due out on all platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox, with a few pretty meaty content additions to boot. In a press release, developer Chibig said two of three planned content drops are available and add the following to the game: a fishing minigame, the Churro Express racing minigame, the Save the Kitten minigame, pet companions, new languages, new cosmetics, and more achievements.

Chibig said the third update, titled Into the Mont Gaun, is coming "in the following weeks" and will add three dungeons "with a very similar vibe to the dungeons of The Legend of Zelda games."

If you haven't heard much of Mika and the Witch's Mountain, it's billed as a "mini open-world" game with about eight hours of content where you play as a young aspiring witch whose humble task is to protect and deliver packages around a small island with, yes, big Wind Waker vibes. I played the Steam demo a few months back and it is utterly enchanting, and with the addition of fishing, there's not a spell strong enough in the universe to compel me not to pick up the full game at launch.

Here are all of the upcoming indie games on the horizon for 2025 and beyond.