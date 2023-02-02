This enchanting Ghibli and Zelda-inspired indie smashed its Kickstarter goal in a matter of hours

Upcoming indie game inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service and Wind Waker has smashed its Kickstarter goal after being live for just a few hours yesterday.

We previously wrote about Mika and the Witch's Mountain before its Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab) went live a couple of weeks ago. Now, we're happy to report that the game has already surpassed its pledge goal and then some - despite only launching a few hours before it reached its goal.

The game's developer, Abraham Cozar, took to Twitter to share their appreciation for all the support for their project writing: "Thank you, thank you, and thank you. The last hours have been absolutely crazy. you have smashed the campaign goal for Mika and the support and love we are receiving on social networks are simply unbelievable."

The original goal for this project was approximately £36k, but - at the time of writing this - the project currently has over £66k pledged by 1,914 backers. Oh, and it still has 30 days left to go on Kickstarter.

thank you, thank you, and thank you 🥰🥰🥰the last hours have been absolutely crazy.you have smashed the campaign goal for Mika and the support and love we are receiving on social networks are simply unbelievableHere's the 2nd part of the trailer! pic.twitter.com/5NykupodZIFebruary 1, 2023 See more

Mika and the Witch's Mountain has all the vibes of a cozy Studio Ghibli film along with the gameplay of a classic Legend of Zelda game, think Wind Waker or Phantom Hourglass. In the game, apprentice witch Mika sets off on a journey to Mount Gaun to meet a much more powerful witch named Olagari. Along the way, Mika will explore a quaint island and deliver packages on her broomstick to the local residents.

We're still a little ways off from playing Mika and the Witch's Mountain ourselves, right now the game's Steam page (opens in new tab) just has a "2023" release window. When it does release though, we'll be able to enjoy Mika's magical adventure on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.