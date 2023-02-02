This enchanting Ghibli and Zelda-inspired indie smashed its Kickstarter goal in a matter of hours

By Hope Bellingham
published

We weren't the only ones charmed by Mika and the Witch's Mountain

Mika and the Witch's Mountain
(Image credit: Chibig)

Upcoming indie game inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service and Wind Waker has smashed its Kickstarter goal after being live for just a few hours yesterday. 

We previously wrote about Mika and the Witch's Mountain before its Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab) went live a couple of weeks ago. Now, we're happy to report that the game has already surpassed its pledge goal and then some - despite only launching a few hours before it reached its goal.

The game's developer, Abraham Cozar, took to Twitter to share their appreciation for all the support for their project writing: "Thank you, thank you, and thank you. The last hours have been absolutely crazy. you have smashed the campaign goal for Mika and the support and love we are receiving on social networks are simply unbelievable." 

The original goal for this project was approximately £36k, but - at the time of writing this - the project currently has over £66k pledged by 1,914 backers. Oh, and it still has 30 days left to go on Kickstarter. 

See more

Mika and the Witch's Mountain has all the vibes of a cozy Studio Ghibli film along with the gameplay of a classic Legend of Zelda game, think Wind Waker or Phantom Hourglass. In the game, apprentice witch Mika sets off on a journey to Mount Gaun to meet a much more powerful witch named Olagari. Along the way, Mika will explore a quaint island and deliver packages on her broomstick to the local residents. 

We're still a little ways off from playing Mika and the Witch's Mountain ourselves, right now the game's Steam page (opens in new tab) just has a "2023" release window. When it does release though, we'll be able to enjoy Mika's magical adventure on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. 

Want to find out more about hidden gems we have to look forward to? Take a look at our upcoming indie games list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  