Ghibli-inspired witch courier sim passes $1 million pledged on Kickstarter in just three weeks

Last month, we reported on an indie game billed as "Wind Waker meets Kiki's Delivery Service," and in the weeks since it's absolutely obliterated its Kickstarter (opens in new tab) goal.

We knew from the get-go that the cute and cuddly courier sim Mika and the Witch's Mountain had a compelling elevator pitch, but no one could have anticipated it would bag $1 million from early supporters less than a month after its Kickstarter launched with a goal of $42,195. It's a good thing it did though, because reaching that number means a significant stretch goal has been met and now we're getting three Zelda-like "dungeon levels" we wouldn't have had otherwise.

In case you're new to Kickstarter, stretch goals are essentially dollar amounts set by the developers that, if reached, ensure certain features are added to the game. For example, when Mika and the Witch's Mountain reached 850K pledged, it gave the developers the funds to add flying tricks to the broom, and at 900K a side quest involving petting kittens was added. Now, at a million, it seems we're getting three dungeons inspired by The Legend of Zelda.

Looking at the Kickstarter campaign trailer, Mika and the Witch's Mountain seems an utter delight. Its "tiny sandbox" is almost uncannily inspired by Wind Waker and the gameplay, which seems to involve flying around on your broomstick, solving environmental puzzles, and delivering packages, looks like it could be quite meditative.

Expect Mika and the Witch's Mountain to hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC "around October" of this year.

