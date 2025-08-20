Upcoming historical epic 1348 Ex Voto just got an ominous new reveal trailer, and I'm already getting KCD2 flashbacks

A new historical epic has been revealed with a new trailer at the Future Games Show: 1348 Ex Voto, brought to the world by new Italian developer Sedleo, and between this and KCD2, it seems as though those who love their historically-accurate European medieval action games are eating well.

The trailer is far more of a story and narrative showcase with little information given on gameplay beyond some third person swordplay, though that does seem pretty slick from what little we're shown.

And what we're given of the plot seems intriguing: set in 14th Century Italy, the trailer focuses on protagonist Aeta, vowing to find somebody close to her named Bianca. Which sounds innocuous enough until it becomes clear that quite of a lot of burly figures in plate armor don't seem to want to see Aeta complete that obligation, necessitating negotiation via longsword. Not to mention the fact Bianca is stated as being all Aeta has left, with both of her parents being referred to in the past tense... Presumably there's some bleak history behind Aeta's ascension to knighthood, and I can't deny I'm curious to find out what it is.

1348 Ex Voto is planned for release in early 2026 on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, and is the first ever game from Sedleo — so colour me excited to see what this new dev team has to bring to the industry!

