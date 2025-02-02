The Sleeping Dogs movie is reportedly now in development, with Marvel star Simu Liu set to take on "dream" lead role

The dogs are well and truly barking after IGN reports that Simu Liu is on board to produce and star in an adaptation of the much-loved video game Sleeping Dogs. The news comes just days after the Marvel star let slip he'd wanted to bring the game to life and finally see the original title get a video game sequel that the world had been waiting for.

Liu had already said on Twitter that he was "Working with the rights holders to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen!" when a fan asked him to work his magic and revive the property that gamers had been introduced to in 2012. Some of the magic using the Ten Rings as Shang-Chi has clearly rubbed off on him because while it still had been halted in the past, Liu's determination seems to have paid off. "So few film projects make it from pitch phase to greenlight. Pitching execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life! First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream."

A classic for many, Sleeping Dogs puts players in the high-kicking shoes of Wei Shen, an undercover cop walking the mean streets of Hong Kong to infiltrate the Sun On Yee Triad organization. Things get a bit messy, and Wei Shen begins punching, kicking, and breaking bad guys at an alarming rate. Back in 2017, Donnie Yen had initially been signed on to take the role and had stuck with it for years, but the project, much like a highly sought-after video game sequel, never came to pass.

Perhaps now, Liu might have more luck with Wei Shen and his world. We just hope it doesn't impact his return to the MCU whenever that happens. For now, give Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings a rewatch and use our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order while you're at it (apparently, there are quite a few).