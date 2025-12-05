The next Suda51 game, Romeo is A Dead Man, is coming February 2026, and the man himself says a Switch 2 port is "something that we'd definitely like to do"

Grasshopper Manufacture CEO Suda51 wants Romeo is a Dead Man on Switch 2, but it all comes down to how the engine performs on Nintendo's new console.

After an ESRB rating was given last month, at a recent Grasshopper Direct Suda51 confirmed that Romeo is a Dead Man will be released on February 11, 2026, for $50.

"We were gonna release it the same day as [REDACTED]," he explained (seemingly a cheeky nod to GTA 6), but "that got delayed, so we had to scrap that." In a press release, he added, "we can reveal our cards and confirm we never intended to launch in May in the first place." So, the game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC – but I wouldn't count out Switch 2 just yet.

Speaking to VGC (via interpreter), Suda explained, "To me personally, and to us at Grasshopper, Nintendo platforms are really important to us" because "they acted as a jumping board for us to really get into the industry and get into people’s eyeballs, so we definitely have no plans to ignore the Switch 2."

Grasshopper's breakout titles, Killer 7 and No More Heroes, were both once Nintendo exclusives. Capcom giving up on the Capcom Five put Killer 7 onto PS2, while No More Heroes got multiple ports.

While Suda didn't announce anything concrete, he says "we are considering putting out Romeo on the Switch 2 at some point if possible." However, it comes down to if it's technically possible: "Since we’re using Unreal Engine 5 for Romeo is a Dead Man, we need to make sure that we can find a way that the engine is going to play nicely with Switch 2." And given it's Grasshopper's first game to use the engine, Suda notes that engine and lighting tools such as Nanite and Lumen are "new to us."

Suda says getting Romeo is a Dead Man on Switch 2 is "something that we’d definitely like to do," and he's not stopping there. He'd also like "other games in the future" to make their way to Nintendo's eyeball-reaching platform.

