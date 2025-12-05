Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor begs people to "please play the indies" as they gear up to star in 7 games coming at the start of 2026 thanks to GTA 6: "You're going to be sick of me"
Samantha Béart has a lot of games coming up
Samantha Béart has, rightfully, gotten plenty of flowers over the last couple of years for voicing Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3. But their work stretches well beyond the Forgotten Realms too, and as they recount all the projects they have coming out at the moment, they implore players to dive further into the world of indie video games.
During an interview at the Golden Joysticks with Radio Times, Béart was asked to reveal some of the projects she's worked on since Baldur's Gate 3. "Currently seven games under NDA, but we also have Loco Motive, Cabernet, Mike Bithell's Tron: Catalyst," they list. "Absolum – which people have played, thank you for playing! And Fading Echo, which has been out in alpha playtest for a while."
In summary, Béart has been busy with "quite a few" games since Baldur's Gate 3, she says. And "please play the indie games, please," she reminds the camera. Sound advice in general, regardless of whether Béart's involvement helps entice you.
Independent games are a hotbed for some of the greatest creativity and most ambitious storytelling across the whole industry. If you're in any way tired of the triple-A archetypes, you'll find plenty of weirder, wilder ideas in the indie sphere, and often for a fraction of the price with much less of a commitment time-wise.
"Two are triple-A, and the rest are indies," Béart responds when pressed to reveal more about their NDA'd games. "Play the indies, too." We should expect to see many of these in spring 2026, the actor says, since so many developers rearranged their releases to avoid clashing with the all-consuming GTA 6 later in the year.
"You're going to be sick of me, and I'm sorry," Béart adds. "Some of these I've been sitting on for up to two years, some are a couple of months. Why am I apologizing? Screw you, play the games." Why indeed. Keep your eyes and ears open over the next six months or so.
Baldur's Gate 3 actor reveals Shadowheart's pal Nocturne was more of a "sexy demon" until she "found Nocturne on the spot" in a "girl next door" vibe
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
