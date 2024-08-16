Star Wars Eclipse's lead writer has left Quantic Dream to found a new studio and work on something "very innovative, very special, and, for now, very secret"

The lead writer of Star Wars Eclipse - Quantic Dream's mysterious upcoming action-adventure - has left the studio to form a new one.

Adam Williams has been at Quantic Dream since 2015, and served as the lead writer on Detroit: Become Human before working on Star Wars Eclipse. In a post shared on LinkedIn yesterday , however, Williams announced his departure, and said "It's been a great adventure" at the studio.

"After almost 10 years at Quantic Dream, I am leaving to found a new studio – together with a group of very talented designers and developers," Williams writes. "We can't say too much just yet. We are working on something very innovative, very special and, for now, very secret. More on that soon."

Williams hasn't revealed the name of his new studio or given any details about what it'll be working on, so we'll just have to watch this space for now. Many Star Wars fans will undoubtedly be wondering how this could impact Eclipse, but that's impossible to know at this point, especially given how little we know about the game in the first place.

Eclipse was first announced back in 2021, and while we know it'll feature an "original" story with fresh-faced characters and environments, we've still not been shown any actual gameplay, or been given any indication as to when it could be released. We'll just have to keep ourselves occupied with the existing best Star Wars games for now – hopefully Star Wars Outlaws will be able to fill that void later this month, too.

Wrapping up his statement, Williams concludes: "A big thank you to the team, for taking this leap with us - and to the investors, for being the ideal partners on the next adventure. More on that, also, soon."

Be sure to check out our full round up of upcoming Star Wars games .