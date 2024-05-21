How long is Senua's Saga Hellblade 2?

If you want to know how long it takes to beat Hellblade 2, you should expect Senua's latest journey to take you 8 hours or less. Consisting of only six chapters that last roughly an hour or a little more, it's a short game then – I played the whole thing in two days. That makes Hellblade 2 a great game to get through over a weekend, or even over three or four evenings if you've got the free time. Here's what you need to know about the length of Hellblade 2 and how long it takes to beat.

Hellblade 2 length

The time it'll take you to beat Hellblade 2 will vary based on your playstyle, so here are some estimated completion times for different players:

Quick: 5-6 hours

5-6 hours Average: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours 100% completionist: 8-12 hours

If you solve the puzzles quickly, get through the combat sequences without issue, and don't deviate from the main path at all, Hellblade 2 is a short and sweet experience, clocking in at roughly six hours or even a little less. However, most players (just as we did for the GamesRadar+ Hellblade 2 review) will typically spend more in the region of seven or eight hours playing, especially if you spend time trying to find hidden paths that may lead to collectibles, such as the rune totems. The whole game took me just under eight hours to complete, which included a fair bit of backtracking and searching around to ensure I had everything possible.

If you're looking to get all the achievements, you'll need to find all the runes and rock faces which will add a fair bit to the length of your Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade 2 playthrough. However, any collectibles you miss can be easily collected through chapter selection and even checkpoint selection, saving you having to replay the whole game to find everything.



