8 Hellblade 2 tips to help you get through Senua's saga

With these Hellblade 2 tips in mind, you'll have a much better time in combat and exploring as you progress through Senua's Iceland ordeal. Aside from showing you the controls at the start of the game and in the pause menu, Hellblade 2 offers next to no hints or help to players at all – no HUD, no button prompts, no tutorials. Nada. That means it's down to you to learn the ropes for yourself, which can make for a slightly confusing experience. However, the tips for Hellblade 2 that I've laid out below should clarify how the game works and what you're meant to be doing to see the journey through to the end.

1. When in doubt, push the left stick forward

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

This is a seriously basic tip, but with the seamless transitions between cutscenes and gameplay in Hellblade 2, it's sometimes hard to tell when you're in control of Senua. It's good to hold the left stick forward, especially if she's climbing or crawling through something, as these moments sometimes seem like cutscenes and the game gives you no button hints at any point. Obstacles can also get in your way which you'll need to press A to move and get past which the game also doesn't clarify.

2. Look for rocks and objects with white markings

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Rock formations that you can climb or squeeze through are usually marked with white paint, helping you find possible routes to reach collectible or puzzle areas or ways out of areas to continue through the game.

3. Don't forget to use Focus

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Using Senua's "Focus" by pressing and holding RT or LT is necessary to solving every puzzle in the game as it has different contextual uses. For rune puzzles, you need to use to activate a rune once you've recreated the shape, as in the very first Hellblade 2 rune puzzle. Later, you'll face puzzles involving bubbles that act as switches which are also activated using Focus.

Not too far into the game, Senua will also unlock the ability to use Focus in combat. Once her mirror is charged and glowing, press RT or LT to briefly slow time and increase Senua's attack speed, letting her batter an enemy with a flurry of blows to get an easy kill.

4. Listen to the voices during puzzles

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Listening to voices in your head is bad advice in all cases except for when playing Hellblade 2. Senua's inner voices sometimes offer minor hints for puzzles, which is about as much help as you get throughout the time it takes to beat Hellblade 2, so it's important to take what you can get. Listen out for phrases like, "Focus, Senua", and, "find the right perspective", to help you understand what you need to be doing.

5. Dodging attacks is much easier than parrying

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

During combat, Senua can block attacks by holding RB or even parry, but the timing is pretty strict from my experience. I found dodging attacks by pressing A as the enemy's weapon is about to hit Senua to be much easier to execute, and dodging a string of attacks leaves your enemy open to attack as they recover. Furthermore, especially powerful attacks from enemies that have a faint red glow are unblockable, so must be dodged anyway.

6. Heavy attacks are good for breaking through enemy defense

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Senua delivers a slow but powerful strike when pressing Y. These heavy attacks are very useful for breaking the guards of enemies that are capable of blocking or use shields, leaving them open to more attacks. However, heavy attacks need to be timed well as they leave Senua highly vulnerable to attacks from foes. Use them after a string of quick attacks or after the enemy has just finished their attack pattern.

7. You have a chance to resist death in combat

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Taking too much of a beating leads to Senua getting knocked down in combat, which can sometimes lead to an immediate black screen, meaning you died, or a moment where the enemy prepares a final killing blow. When the latter happens, time will slow down, giving you a chance to mash any button or activate Focus. Senua will dodge the attack at the last second and get back up, letting you carry on the fight.

8. Explore areas for collectibles

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Achievement hunters should go off the beaten track as you walk through Icelandic landscapes to find lore totems and faces in the rocks which lead to magic trees. These collectibles are purely there to flesh out the Norse world of Hellblade 2 and reward some gamerscore for finding them all, so skipping them means you don't miss out on any gameplay benefits. If you do want to go back and get them, you can use the chapter and checkpoint selection options on the game's main menu to save you replaying the whole game.

