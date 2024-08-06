Over a year after launch, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to last-gen consoles next month and I think I hear my PS4 begging for mercy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching on PS4 and Xbox One on September 17, Respawn has announced.

This is right around 17 months after the game initially launched as a new-gen exclusive title for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Originally the sequel was thought to be staying away from last-gen consoles entirely, but last August Respawn confirmed it was working on a last-gen port, and now we know it's just a few weeks away.

It's worth remembering the sorry state of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC at launch, when EA admitted the port wasn't "performing to our standards" for some PC players. Even after a whopping seven performance patches, Digital Foundry said Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was "still the worst triple-A PC port of 2023," which, you know, makes you wonder how the massive game will fare on consoles that were released in 2013.

You know what, maybe it'll all work out. Maybe Respawn has been using the past year-and-a-half to strip back some of the visual elements that make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor so demanding on new-gen platforms, and it'll just run at a nice stable frame rate without making our PS4s and Xbox Ones wail like a Boeing 747. Let's stay positive, folks. Surely this port will be good.

Curiously, Jedi: Survivor will only cost last-gen players $50 instead of the $60 retail price PC players are expected to pay or the $70 price tag on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you pre-order the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll get the Hermit Cosmetic, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, plus the Hermit Lightsaber Set and Combustion Blaster Set.

Finally, the aforementioned PC version of Jedi: Survivor is getting another patch aimed at improving the game's "technical performance, controls and more" That update will also add "a variety of quality-of-life improvements."

