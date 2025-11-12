My most-wanted game of 2026 stars Shadowheart from Baldur's Gate 3 as a modern Arthurian knight with deadly Devil May Cry combat moves, and I swear it's going to be huge

Can someone please tell me why I hadn't heard of Tides of Annihilation until literally two days ago? The stunning third-person action-adventure was announced during Summer Game Fest, apparently, but YouTube saw fit to recommend the trailer to me a few months later. I was already sold on the concept alone – apocalyptic London, modern day Arthurian knights, badass women in armor laying waste to monsters with vibrant magic-melee combos (including beating one hulking brute up with his own sledgehammer). But it was the cast list that sealed the deal for me, and now I can't stop thinking about it.

There's a new marker of quality assurance in video games these days, and her name is Jennifer English. From the reverberating success of Baldur's Gate 3 to this year's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 already the favorite in many Game Of The Year conversations, everything English touches seems fated for success. As it so happens, she's starring as Gwendolyn in this particular new game, with her real-life girlfriend Aliona Baranova billed right alongside her as antagonist Mordred. The moment I heard their voices in the gameplay video, my prophecy was set. I put it before you, here and now, that Tides of Annihilation is going to be huge in 2026.

Deepest, darkest knight

(Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games)

I'm not being dramatic. I'm merely going off a long list of trends and evidence that all seems to point to an inevitably gargantuan triumph.



First off, the Chinese gaming industry seems to be utterly booming right now. Our very own Golden Joystick Awards 2024 crowned Black Myth: Wukong as Ultimate Game of the Year for a reason last year, a game lauded for its stunning visuals and challenging Soulslike combat. Tides of Annihilation developer Eclipse Glow Games seem to be following in Game Science's footsteps in both of those regards.

The trailer and gameplay video expose the beautifully rendered city of London, "broken" amid a monster invasion that has shattered the world as it once was. Gwendolyn and her sidekick Niniane – I see you, Guinevere and Nimue of Arthurian legend – glide through the tattered streets nimbly, showing off the upcoming PS5 game's magical hack-n'-slash aerial combat in all its brutal yet balletic glory as Gwendolyn decimates her foes. It's the kind action I've been craving this year, refreshing amid the slew of recent Soulslikes and shooters, yet familiarly Devil May Cry-esque enough to make me sure that I'll love it.



That combination is the plat du jour for all successful new games. Much like how Expedition 33's JRPG-inspired combat and exploration captured the attention of so many of us, I have a feeling that Tides of Annihilation is bound to cast a wide net in bringing in fans of beloved games and genres while putting its unique spin on them.

Hack to the future

(Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games)

The excitement I feel and am seeing around Tides of Annihilation reminds me a lot of Crimson Desert in more ways than one, and again, it's down to the same-same-but-different effect.



The high-fantasy action-adventure was announced at the tail end of 2019, and as we learned more about protagonist Kliff and his monster-slaying calling as a lone mercenary, Witcher 3 fans rightfully flocked to it. As another hack-n'-slash title set to arrive next year – South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has locked in a March release date – the two seem almost prescient. Will 2026 be the year that combo-heavy games get to hog the spotlight for a little bit after all the juicy RPG goodness of late? Honestly, I think so.