Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor Jennifer English says she's appeared in "sh*t games," too - but they're not on her CV, so good luck finding them

Jennifer English, an actor best known for her lead roles in some of the most acclaimed games in recent memory, says she's also appeared in bad games - but you'll probably never know what they are, because they're not on her resume.

English is best known as Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3, but you'll also recognize her as Latenna the Albinauric in Elden Ring and, more recently, Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. I've actually only just now made the connection that both Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring were games of the year for 2023 and 2022, respectively, and Clair Obscur is a frontrunner for this year's top award, so English sure seems to know how to pick 'em.

Still, in an interview with VGC (timestamp), English admits, "I have done some shit games, but they're not on my CV. And I think you'd really have to mine through all the shit games that have ever been recorded in the last, like, seven years to hear me."

English is right. There's nothing on her IMDb that qualifies as a "shit game." She does have credits on a few games that aren't generally considered great, like Wuthering Waves and Augmented Empire, but no certified clunkers.

"I remember recording one up north in this studio that I'm not even sure what was," English recalled.

Asked why these supposed "shit games" aren't on her CV, English said she serendipitously "just wasn't credited" on them. I suppose that's the one bright side to working with shady developers who doesn't credit their actors.

Up next for English is the fantasy action-adventure game and debut release from China-based studio Eclipse Glow Games, Tides of Annihilation, which was announced in Sony's February State of Play and does not yet have a release date. English plays the game's protagonist, Gwendolyn, the sole survivor of the "Outworld invasion" that turned London into a wasteland. Thankfully, she has the power to summon and command the ghosts of the Knights of the Round Table, adding an Arthurian flavor to this single-player, narrative-driven romp.

Hopefully, Tides of Annihilation doesn't break English's win streak.

