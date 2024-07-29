Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is being published by Embracer's Plaion, future member of the Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends supergroup

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra - the multi-protagonist WW2 game featuring Captain America and Black Panther - is now set to be published by Plaion, a subsidiary of Embracer and a future member of the Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends supergroup.

"We are proud to partner with Skydance Games and industry legend Amy Hennig on what is one of the most anticipated AAA games currently in development," Plaion CEO Klemens Kundratitz says in a press release. "This partnership between two ambitious independent companies is a testament to PLAION’s ongoing mission to become a global force in videogame publishing."

Marvel 1943 was initially announced without a title back in 2022, promising a WW2-themed adventure where you take control of Captain America and the era-appropriate Black Panther Azzuri, as well as a Howling Commando named Gabriel Jones and a Wakandan spy named Nanali.

In a more extensive reveal earlier this year, director Amy Hennig made clear that this would be a largely story-driven experience that seems to have some strong similarities to her previous work on the Uncharted series. The game's being developed at Skydance Games, and last we heard is scheduled to launch sometime in 2025.

The newly announced publisher Plaion was known as Koch Media up until 2022, and is itself the parent company of notable gaming devs and publishers like Deep Silver, Flying Wild Hog, and Warhorse Studios. With Embracer's impending plans to split into three separate companies, Plaion is set to become part of the impossibly named "Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends." Whether that actually turns out to be the name of a real company remains to be seen, but it will be the corporate entity you can thank for distributing Marvel 1943.

There are a whole lot more upcoming Marvel games to look forward to.