Death Stranding 2 Japanese voice recording has officially "wrapped," director Hideo Kojima says: "Thank you so much"

Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach's Japanese dialogue recording is now complete, director Hideo Kojima says, seemingly putting the game on track for its quickly approaching June 26 release date.

"We wrapped on all the Japanese voice recording the other day, but we had some additional takes," Kojima says in a new Twitter post. "Thank you so much."

This news comes just a few weeks after Kojima led a massive Death Stranding 2 panel at SXSW, revealing an earthshaking new trailer and Collector's Edition that features a 15-inch Magellan Man statue – which is apparently part of Kojima Production's "spirit and soul," he said.

That's the kind of high-vibrational language Kojima often prefers to deal in – when he isn't posting candid pics of Death Stranding 2's resident fetus , of course – so, by comparison, his simple admission that Death Stranding 2's Japanese dialogue is all recorded seems subdued.

In another Twitter post from February , Kojima expresses his wistfulness for the early days of Death Stranding 2's Japanese dub sessions with similar, straightforward gratitude: "It's been 10 months since the first recording. As happy as I am, it also makes me quite sad. [...] Thank you all for your hard work. Thank you so much. It was fun. Looking forward to working with you all for the next one."

He's nothing if not a professional. Or, actually, he'll also be a hologram at a Tokyo art exhibit in April . And he's flinging around a fetus , as I mentioned. Kojima has a lot going on.

After it landed 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hideo Kojima has also given his verdict on everyone's new Netflix obsession Adolescence .