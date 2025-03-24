After it landed 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hideo Kojima has also given his verdict on everyone's new Netflix obsession Adolescence

Hideo Kojima is the latest person to wade in on new Netflix show Adolescence, calling it an "impressive" show. The video game developer is well known for his love of all things TV and film, often sharing reviews on his Twitter account from the positive (like Furiosa) to the slightly underwhelming (like Madame Web).

Now, he's been watching Adolescence, a new Netflix crime drama that it seems everyone has been talking about. Already taking the top spot on the streamer's most-watched list, as well as scoring an incredible 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers and critics alike have been praising the Stephen Graham-led drama.

Posting his verdict, Kojima wrote: "I watched the first episode of Adolescence on Netflix. It’s good. It's impressive. It’s filmed in a single continuous shot from start to finish. The camera follows the police raid, the arrest of the teenage suspect, the trip to the station, medical checks, the lawyer meeting, and the interrogation."

The Death Stranding designer added: "As it weaves through different characters, the details of the case slowly come to light. The story covers one real-time hour, from the early morning raid at 6 a.m. to the interrogation at 7 a.m. The characters, drama, and mystery are all brilliantly portrayed. I have to keep watching this."

It's a pretty comprehensive verdict and thumbs up from Kojima who often shares more concise reviews when he's not as impressed – or as is the case with The Electric State, no review at all.

