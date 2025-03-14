Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed

News
By published

Expect Stellar Blade's action to look even more slick on PC in June

Stellar Blade
(Image credit: Shift Up)

Nearly a year after its original launch, there's not too much longer to wait for Stellar Blade to launch on PC, and it's now been confirmed that the action RPG will support the latest Nvidia tech on day one to make its frame rate juicier than ever.

Ahead of the PC port's release in June, Nvidia has confirmed that Stellar Blade will immediately support DLSS 4. For anyone with compatible hardware (specifically, the pricey GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs), the game will also boast Nvidia's new Multi Frame Generation tech that can generate "up to three additional frames per traditionally rendered frame."

Basically, it'll look extra smooth, and in the comparison trailer below, you can see the frame rate triple up to the high 300s at times, allowing the action to flow better than ever. This staggering fps isn't entirely consistent, but you can rely on it being significantly higher than the native frame rate (which, for what it's worth, also looks great in the video, falling around the 100-130fps range).

Stellar Blade | 4K NVIDIA DLSS Comparison - YouTube Stellar Blade | 4K NVIDIA DLSS Comparison - YouTube
Watch On

Beyond the Multi Frame Generation, Nvidia confirms in a blog post that Stellar Blade's DLSS 4 support means you can use Super Resolution to "further enhance image quality," while you can expect responsiveness to be improved by Nvidia Reflex (which reduces latency).

Unrelated to all the tech details, Stellar Blade's crossover DLC with Goddess of Victory – Nikke (also developed by Shift Up) is arriving in June, too. Although it's not clear exactly what that'll contain at this point, you can certainly look forward to some new outfits for Eve, like the 2B costume added in the NieR: Automata collab DLC.

It'll be interesting to see where Stellar Blade goes beyond this. Last May, it was revealed that Shift Up was already considering a sequel, and considering how popular the game has been, it'd really be no surprise if this happened. Kicking off this year, all of Shift Up's employees were reportedly given a $3,400 bonus and a PS5 Pro, so clearly, they were very happy with how things went last year.

You can find even more great games to play in our list of the best action games.

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Stellar Blade Nikke DLC
Stellar Blade finally hits PC this June alongside the Nikke crossover that's every bit as horny as you'd expect
The Doom Slayer standing in front of fire in the FPS game, Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages gets 12 seconds of new footage as Nvidia shows off its souped-up DLSS 4 visuals
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade was such a hit that its dev gave all employees a PS5 Pro and a roughly $3,400 bonus, and this horny action RPG isn't even on PC yet
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
2025's first standout GOTY contenders, Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Split Fiction, are coming to GeForce Now
Phantom Blade 0
The success of Black Myth: Wukong reportedly led to a surge in investment in games like the stylish action RPG Phantom Blade Zero
Razer Blade 16 2025 on a green background
Razer launches new Blade 16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 - but that AMD Ryzen AI CPU might do more heavy lifting
Latest in Action RPGs
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
I've found my Assassin's Creed Shadows playstyle, thanks to this clip of Yasuke smashing dudes with a huge club instead of sneaking around
Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree
"A lot of the joy is in the difficulty": After spending 400+ hours dying 15,000 times in a painful Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run, streamer admits challenges have "ruined normal gaming" for him
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall dev doesn’t understand how massive development teams manage to keep organised: "How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?"
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Monster Hunter Wilds' final boss is even cooler than we thought: series experts point out attacks stitched together from iconic monsters throughout the series
Latest in News
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
More about action rpg
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

I've found my Assassin's Creed Shadows playstyle, thanks to this clip of Yasuke smashing dudes with a huge club instead of sneaking around
Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in Superbad

Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"
See more latest
Most Popular
Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in Superbad
Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
Avowed screenshot showing companion Kai wielding a pistol in one hand and short sword in the other while facing a large reddish-orange bug-like creature
Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 post-credits scene is a tease for a hellish comic storyline adaptation that Robert Kirkman "never got around to doing"