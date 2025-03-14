Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Expect Stellar Blade's action to look even more slick on PC in June
Nearly a year after its original launch, there's not too much longer to wait for Stellar Blade to launch on PC, and it's now been confirmed that the action RPG will support the latest Nvidia tech on day one to make its frame rate juicier than ever.
Ahead of the PC port's release in June, Nvidia has confirmed that Stellar Blade will immediately support DLSS 4. For anyone with compatible hardware (specifically, the pricey GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs), the game will also boast Nvidia's new Multi Frame Generation tech that can generate "up to three additional frames per traditionally rendered frame."
Basically, it'll look extra smooth, and in the comparison trailer below, you can see the frame rate triple up to the high 300s at times, allowing the action to flow better than ever. This staggering fps isn't entirely consistent, but you can rely on it being significantly higher than the native frame rate (which, for what it's worth, also looks great in the video, falling around the 100-130fps range).
Beyond the Multi Frame Generation, Nvidia confirms in a blog post that Stellar Blade's DLSS 4 support means you can use Super Resolution to "further enhance image quality," while you can expect responsiveness to be improved by Nvidia Reflex (which reduces latency).
Unrelated to all the tech details, Stellar Blade's crossover DLC with Goddess of Victory – Nikke (also developed by Shift Up) is arriving in June, too. Although it's not clear exactly what that'll contain at this point, you can certainly look forward to some new outfits for Eve, like the 2B costume added in the NieR: Automata collab DLC.
It'll be interesting to see where Stellar Blade goes beyond this. Last May, it was revealed that Shift Up was already considering a sequel, and considering how popular the game has been, it'd really be no surprise if this happened. Kicking off this year, all of Shift Up's employees were reportedly given a $3,400 bonus and a PS5 Pro, so clearly, they were very happy with how things went last year.
You can find even more great games to play in our list of the best action games.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
