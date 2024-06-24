PSA: You can turn Shadow of the Erdtree into DIY Sekiro with one not-so-secret item that makes Elden Ring feel like a new game

There's a not-so-secret new item in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree that lets you mimick the parrying style at the core of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice's gameplay.

You can get your hands on the Deflecting Hard Tear very early in the DLC - almost right from the spawn point, in fact. Beat the Shadow of the Erdtree Furnace Golem you encounter early in the DLC and you'll be rewarded with a game-changing Crystal Tear that dramatically buffs your guard ability and guard counter, giving you a decidedly Sekiro-like edge in battles.

If you've played Sekiro, you'll know the combat system is built entirely around the parrying system in which you hit guard at the precise moment an enemy's attack lands and not only block the attack completely, but also fill up your foe's stagger bar. Well, the Deflecting Hard Tear can be used to achieve a very similar effect, guarding you from taking any damage after a perfect block and buffing your guard counter attacks in the process. Basically, drop a Deflecting Hard Tear into your Physick flask, have a drink, and turn Elden Ring into Sekiro for the next five minutes.

You can see the effect in-action in this Reddit post, in which the player successfully parries Malenia's usually devastating Waterfowl Dance.

The Deflecting Hard Tear is especially relevant in light of Shadow of the Erdtree's unrelenting difficulty, with new players and returning veterans alike learning the true meaning of humility in the DLC's boss fights. The game's publisher, Bandai Namco, has its own tip for Tarnished feeling a little extra tarnished, but I'd heartily recommend snagging this clutch new Crystal Tear if you haven't already.

