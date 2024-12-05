Path of Exile 2 release date and times for early access
POE2 is out very soon, with the full release to come later
When is Path of Exile 2 coming out in early access, and when is the full release? Those who want to play POE2 as soon as possible don't have to wait long, but the full game won't be out for a while, and it's pretty nebulous as to when exactly that's going to be. Still, if you want to know all the details, including the release date and times for Path of Exile 2 early access, we've got all that information laid out below.
Path of Exile 2 release date and times for Early Access
If you want to play Path of Exile 2 early access, here are the release dates and times for when it will be available in your region.
- PST: 11am, Friday, December 6, 2024
- EST: 2pm, Friday, December 6, 2024
- GMT: 7pm, Friday, December 6, 2024
Keep in mind that you can preload the game right now through the dedicated client, and considering that it's a big file, you'll almost certainly want to do that if you're determined to play the game from the moment it's available.
When is the full release of Path of Exile 2?
Publisher Grinding Gear Games has not yet announced a release date for the Path of Exile 2 full release, which will add new content and classes, and right now there isn't even much information on which to make a light estimate.
Path of Exile 1 also went through a ten month early access period, which if mimicked would put the full release of POE2 in September 2025… but that's just not a reliable indicator. Games generally are made slower these days, and the developers have made no comment to suggest we can depend upon that pattern. For the time being, the full release's release date is going to be a simple question mark, though those who want to stay up to date should follow the official Path of Exile Twitter.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
Monster Hunter Wilds director says 4 weapons will get "big improvements or changes" after beta feedback: lance, switch axe, insect glaive, and sword and shield
Monster Hunter Wilds' new boss won't let you gang up on it in co-op - you'll instead need "new ways of playing" to squash the spider-like foe