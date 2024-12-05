Path of Exile 2 release date and times for early access

When is Path of Exile 2 coming out in early access, and when is the full release? Those who want to play POE2 as soon as possible don't have to wait long, but the full game won't be out for a while, and it's pretty nebulous as to when exactly that's going to be. Still, if you want to know all the details, including the release date and times for Path of Exile 2 early access, we've got all that information laid out below.

If you want to play Path of Exile 2 early access, here are the release dates and times for when it will be available in your region.

PST: 11am, Friday, December 6, 2024

11am, Friday, December 6, 2024 EST: 2pm, Friday, December 6, 2024

2pm, Friday, December 6, 2024 GMT: 7pm, Friday, December 6, 2024

Keep in mind that you can preload the game right now through the dedicated client, and considering that it's a big file, you'll almost certainly want to do that if you're determined to play the game from the moment it's available.

When is the full release of Path of Exile 2?

Publisher Grinding Gear Games has not yet announced a release date for the Path of Exile 2 full release, which will add new content and classes, and right now there isn't even much information on which to make a light estimate.

Path of Exile 1 also went through a ten month early access period, which if mimicked would put the full release of POE2 in September 2025… but that's just not a reliable indicator. Games generally are made slower these days, and the developers have made no comment to suggest we can depend upon that pattern. For the time being, the full release's release date is going to be a simple question mark, though those who want to stay up to date should follow the official Path of Exile Twitter.

