Elden Ring Nightreign network test starts with a stumble as PlayStation servers go down for maintenance just as it begins

The Elden Ring Nightreign network test has started with a bit of a bump, with servers going down for maintenance after many players reported struggling to get in.

As our Elden Ring Nightreign network test times explainer lays out, FromSoftware is letting a select group of fans try the roguelike spin on the Lands Between in three-hour bursts over the coming days. The first of those time windows has just kicked off, though social media was swiftly filled with posts from players saying they couldn't get in.

Now, FromSoftware has brought PlayStation servers down for maintenance, promising updates to follow.

"Nightfarers, the Nightreign PlayStation servers are currently under maintenance," a tweet reads. "Work is ongoing to restore server functionality. Further updates will be provided. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

We'll have to wait and see how FromSoftware goes about adapting to players losing out on a chunk of one time slot, though the experience should lead to a smoother launch. Network tests such as these, after all, are designed to see how well the servers can handle a limited load. Just the other week, in fact, a PSN outage scuppered a Monster Hunter Wilds beta that was underway, with Capcom making things up by extending the next one.

Regardless, when people do get to play FromSoftware's next game, we reckon it'll be worth it. As we spell out in our Elden Ring Nightreign preview, the spin-off feels like a mod in all the best ways.

As ever, we'll update this post as more information comes in.

