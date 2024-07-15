Hidetaka Miyazaki's reputation grows as an Elden Ring poster signed by the director himself goes for $12,600 and counting

A charity auction supporting the Immune Deficiency Foundation has turned up a rare bit of FromSoftware swag: an Elden Ring poster signed by director and studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki himself. And you can get it yourself if you can beat the current top bid of a mere $12,600.

YouTuber CDawgVA, known for a variety of charity work, is behind this auction, and first teased this Miyazaki poster a few weeks ago. "He barely ever signs things, why would I give this away?" he asked. "It's for charity, Connor. It's for charity."

DON'T ASK ME HOW I GOT MY HANDS ON THIS. pic.twitter.com/1DwscELpwNJune 28, 2024

This listing is now live over on Tiltify, and from a humble $1 start on July 12, it's already shot up to $12,600 as of 32 minutes ago. That's largely thanks to YouTuber Jacksepticeye, who's repeatedly one-upped any competing bidders over the past few days. Interestingly, an anonymous bidder has actually been his biggest competitor over the past few hours, though other big names like Ludwig helped drive the price sky-high. For context, the first couple dozen bids were comfortably below $1,000, but new offers started to balloon after the $680 mark.

Fielding the feedback that this charity has become a trade show for rich YouTubers and their rich friends, CDawgVA said in a tweet: "We got a ton of raffle items, merch, and a free 5-hour show. I know a lot of the big items are going for stupid numbers but the goal is to raise as much money as possible for a good cause and have a great time doing it."

Jacksepticeye, meanwhile, seemed to insist that he won't be letting this item slip, no matter the price. "Phase 2," he said in a tweet.

Other early auction items – the actual charity show will air on July 19, so I gather this is just a small curated selection – include a hangout with CDawgVA and Twitch vtubing star Ironmouse, which currently goes for $18,600. Or for a mere $3,050 and counting, you could own the 10 million subscriber diamond play button from YouTuber JaidenAnimations. Thank goodness this money is for charity, folks.

