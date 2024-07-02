Elden Ring's Rellana gets decimated by a viral clip creator who was so good that Horizon: Forbidden West's studio hired him

SunhiLegend has once again gone above and beyond to turn a game's combat system into a fast-flowing dance, and this time it's Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's turn to be humbled.

SunhiLegend, also known as Sunjeev Kumar, has been creating prolific gameplay clips for around five years now, completely taking apart combat systems and rebuilding them in effortlessly smooth clips that leave The Last of Us 2's Ellie looking like John Wick. Kumar is so renowned for what he does that he even spent a month working at Guerrilla Games just a few years ago.

Kumar has now turned his attention to Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In the clip below, the creator takes on the role of your typical swordsman against Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, and manages to utterly humiliate the imposing boss that many have struggled with by combining graceful parries and sidesteps with adrenaline-inducing last-minute dodges.

There's more parries in this one clip than I think I've done in my entire time playing Shadow of the Erdtree so far - and this is against one tough customer, at that. I really love how Kumar utilizes the Ash of War skill as a traversal, smartly using it to evade Rellana's horizontal magical arc while simultaneously closing the distance on the huge knight.

Sure, you could master Elden Ring like SunhiLegend has done here, or you could simply decimate your opponents with the very-overpowered Carian Thrusting Shield. Players have been wielding the shield with two hands, kitting it out with elemental bonuses like Fire or Lightning damage, and destroying bosses and PvP foes, to the point where some are convinced a nerf is practically inevitable.

