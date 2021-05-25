The Last of Us 2 looks stunning in this new clip from SunhiLegend that showcases the new PS5 update

A video highlighting just how smooth The Last of Us 2 PS5 patch is has been debuted by prolific creator SunhiLegend .

The artist has taken footage of the game and added their own personal flair to show just how good the game can look whilst running at 60FPS. In the clip, Ellie can be seen navigating the forest area in Seattle where she comes across a group of Seraphites and deals with them by taking them out one by one.

#TheLastofUsPartII

Although this sounds like a pretty run-of-the-mill situation for Ellie in The Last of Us 2, what makes this action scene special is the effects that SunhiLegend has added that make this scene look even more spectacular. With the addition of slow-motion shots as well as some tactical attacks from the player, Ellie has never looked so cool.

Just before the game’s first anniversary, Naughty Dog granted several fans wishes by releasing a free The Last of Us 2 PS5 patch. This has resulted in the game maintaining a steady 60FPS throughout, faster load times, and just smoother visuals overall.

Even PlayStation was impressed with the artists’ video replying to the Tweet with: “This is how I play in my head.” SunhiLegend has gained somewhat of a reputation online for their incredible-looking GIFS and video clips and now boasts an impressive 160.3K followers on Twitter alone. It’s not just other fans who are in awe of their work either, as the artist was given the opportunity to work with Guerrilla Games thanks to their amazing Horizon Zero Dawn GIFs.

