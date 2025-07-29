Assassin's Creed Mirage's Basim wants to be in Netflix's show, and fans think this could be "part of a calculated audience warm-up"
It would be a great game to adapt
There's an Assassin's Creed series currently in development at Netflix, and the actor who voices Basim and lends him his face, Lee Majdoub, wants in on the action. He may not be a household name, but one fan doesn't think including him would be far-fetched.
The official Assassin's Creed Twitter account posted an update on the series, writing "Netflix has greenlit the live-action Assassin's Creed series! Robert Patino and David Wiener will co-showrun."
"I would be more than happy to 'work in the dark to serve the light' on this project," Majdoub quote tweets. "Just saying. Incase Netflix is listening."
Here's My Theory on the Upcoming Assassin's Creed Show from r/assassinscreed
Over on Reddit, one fan reckons including Basim could be a good idea. "What if this series is actually that rumored Mirage continuation the Saudis were funding?" they ask. "Could all of this just be part of a calculated audience warm-up – something that’s become pretty common in modern show marketing?"
Basim's outing in Assassin's Creed Mirage wasn't exactly a fan or critic favorite, but it did well enough and the story lends itself well to a TV show. It's essentially a detective series set against a backdrop of assassins. And, its cast already has film and TV experience.
Majdoub stars in the Sonic movies as Eggman's assistant, and assassin mentor Shohreh Aghdashloo was in The Expanse, as well as Penguin and a long list of other shows and games. She's a very prolific actor, and her voice adds tremendous gravitas to any character she portrays; she'd be great.
Mirage would also be a great game to adapt due to its compelling plot. It's just a detective mystery with assassins, what's not to love?
Whatever happens, let's hope this series is better than the movie that came out a few years ago. It was proof that just having Michael Fassbender in a film isn't enough to make it good.
For now, though, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best Assassin's Creed games. I can never decide between 2 and Black Flag, I love them both so much.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.