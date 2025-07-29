Assassin's Creed Mirage's Basim wants to be in Netflix's show, and fans think this could be "part of a calculated audience warm-up"

There's an Assassin's Creed series currently in development at Netflix , and the actor who voices Basim and lends him his face, Lee Majdoub, wants in on the action. He may not be a household name, but one fan doesn't think including him would be far-fetched.

The official Assassin's Creed Twitter account posted an update on the series, writing "Netflix has greenlit the live-action Assassin's Creed series! Robert Patino and David Wiener will co-showrun."

"I would be more than happy to 'work in the dark to serve the light' on this project," Majdoub quote tweets . "Just saying. Incase Netflix is listening."

Over on Reddit, one fan reckons including Basim could be a good idea. "What if this series is actually that rumored Mirage continuation the Saudis were funding?" they ask. "Could all of this just be part of a calculated audience warm-up – something that’s become pretty common in modern show marketing?"

Basim's outing in Assassin's Creed Mirage wasn't exactly a fan or critic favorite, but it did well enough and the story lends itself well to a TV show. It's essentially a detective series set against a backdrop of assassins. And, its cast already has film and TV experience.

Majdoub stars in the Sonic movies as Eggman's assistant, and assassin mentor Shohreh Aghdashloo was in The Expanse, as well as Penguin and a long list of other shows and games. She's a very prolific actor, and her voice adds tremendous gravitas to any character she portrays; she'd be great.

Mirage would also be a great game to adapt due to its compelling plot. It's just a detective mystery with assassins, what's not to love?

Whatever happens, let's hope this series is better than the movie that came out a few years ago. It was proof that just having Michael Fassbender in a film isn't enough to make it good.