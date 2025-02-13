As nearly 2 million sales laugh in the face of live-service pushes, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's success "is a reminder" to release "great" games: "High-quality teams need to have the resources and the time to execute their visions"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has had a phenomenal start, and owner of developer Warhorse Studios – Embracer Group – has now celebrated its success in its latest financial results , calling it "a reminder" to release "great" games.

Spotted by VGC , in CEO Lars Wingefors' comments in the company's Q3 results, he says: "We are immensely proud of the teams involved in the successful release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which has significantly outperformed our expectations so far." He goes on to say that since selling one million copies in its first day , the RPG is "fast approaching two million," and it's expected to keep raking in the cash "over the coming years," too.

Before wrapping up his comments, Wingefors highlights a couple of points that are, uh, mostly just common sense, but it's still positive to see the company spotlight their importance. "The success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a reminder of our core – to bring great products to the market," Wingefors says. "High-quality teams need to have the resources and the time to execute their visions. When you have [the] right teams, this trust benefits everyone, including gamers, employees and shareholders. I am convinced that we will remain among the industry leaders in our core business verticals in the future."

That point about giving teams the resources and time they need is particularly nice to hear given the headlines Embracer has made in recent times as a result of its widespread restructuring program, which saw multiple studios shut down, unannounced games canceled , and an enormous number of staff laid off. Wingefors previously said he's sure "I deserve a lot of criticism," but stated that "ultimately I need to believe in the mission we set out and that is still valid."

As for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Warhorse Studios just announced yesterday that official mod support is coming to PC via Steamworks , so you can look forward to even more weird and wonderful mods for the RPG in the future. The developer has already outlined plans for free content updates and DLC this year in its Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 roadmap , so there's even more to look forward to.

