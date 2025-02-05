Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sells 1 million copies in its first 24 hours, and Metacritic clocks it as the highest-rated game of 2025 so far

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is one of 2025's biggest early hits, selling more than 1 million copies in its first day and becoming 2025's highest-rated game so far.

Developer Warhorse Studios announced the sales milestone on social media. "Over a million of you have stepped into our world," it wrote. "We're beyond grateful for your support - thank you for making KCD2 a triumph!" The historical RPG that takes players to 15th Century Bohemia is clearly drawing a crowd, but it's also garnering huge heaps of praise.

On Metacritic, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is currently the best-rated game of the year with an aggregate score of 88 based on 52 reviews from critics. The only games that come close to the top are the absolutely lovely co-op skiing sequel Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders and the equally lovely TTRPG-inspired cyberpunk adventure Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, holding the second and third spots on the chart respectively.

Our own Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review was just as enthusiastic about the game, calling it an "utterly absorbing" romp through a world that's committed to historical realism at every turn. "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a vast accomplishment, an even more complete and immersive follow-up that paints a wide picture of medieval life," Alan Wen wrote.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a lot of competition to fend off if it wants to retain its crown this month, though. Take one look at the upcoming game releases and you'll see that February is absolutely packed with games that might just claim victory on those Metacritic charts, including fellow first-person RPG Avowed, the delightfully named Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Monster Hunter Wilds.

