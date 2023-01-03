Multiple Game of Thrones shows have been "shelved" according to George R.R. Martin

A Song of Fire and Ice author George R.R. Martin has revealed that multiple Game of Thrones shows have been "shelved."

Martin provided an update surrounding the status of the upcoming Game of Thrones projects on his personal blog (opens in new tab), stating that he’s currently working on House of the Dragon season 2 and "several of the other successor shows that we’re developing with HBO."

The outlook for some, though, are mixed. Martin wrote, "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead."

He continued, "You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

It’s unclear which Game of Thrones projects have been shelved – though Martin hints that they could still be revived in some form.

Alongside the wildly successful House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones sequel series – starring Kit Harington’s Jon Show – is reportedly in the works.

In early 2021, Variety (opens in new tab) reported that a show adapting Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas was in early production. 10,000 Ships, based on the voyage of Princess Nymeria and set 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones was also being developed.

A House of the Dragon spin-off – on the early life of the 'Sea Snake' Corlys Velaryon – is also seemingly still happening. Several animated shows for HBO Max had also been planned, but no update has been given since initial reports.

While some Westeros adventures may be on the chopping block, there are plenty more series to get excited about. Discover more for yourself with our guide to all of 2023's major new TV shows.