Galactica Stars To Appear In Battlestar Online Game

Edward James Olmos, Tricia Helfer, Jamie Bamber and others will reprise their roles online

Eight actors from Battlestar Galactica will be reprising their roles in a massively multiplayer online games (MMOG) based on the show that will be launched on the SyFy website this Autumn.

The actors taking part are:

William “Admiral” Adama – Edward James Olmos

Kara “Starbuck” Thrace – Katee Sackhoff

Lee “Apollo” Adama – Jamie Bamber

Galen “Chief” Tyrol – Aaron Douglas

Number Six – Tricia Helfer

Number Eight – Grace Park

Number One (John Cavil) – Dean Stockwell

Number Two (Leoben Conoy) – Callum Keith Rennie

Based upon the second season of the Syfy TV series, Battlestar Galactica Online's story captures the struggle between humans and cylons. Key characters from the TV series will be included in the game to create a deeper connection to the storyline, provide quests and accentuate the dramatic tension that the series is known for delivering expertly.

“These characters brought to life the story and captured the imaginations of a whole new generation of Battlestar Galactica fans and we felt strongly that they needed to appear in the game,” explains Heiko Hubertz, CEO and founder of Bigpoint, developers of the game. “Our goal is to create a deep connection to the mythology of Syfy series and by working with the producers, writers and actors, Bigpoint hopes to meet the expectations of the fans and allow them to write their own adventures through gameplay.”

Exclusively launching on Syfy.com for the first 30 days, the game will enable players to choose to play as Cylons or humans in a struggle to control the universe or just survive its perils. A blend of tactical space combat, exploration, and mission-based gameplay will provide a diverse experience. The dramatic missions will define the game’s overall storyline, enabling the player to delve into mysteries of the Battlestar universe. For more information on the game visit http://www.bgo.bigpoint.com .