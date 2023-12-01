Mad Max fan points out one issue with the first Furiosa trailer

The first trailer for Furiosa has hit the internet, and Mad Max fans are already debating whether or not it will live up to Mad Max: Fury Road, judging by the use of CGI and visual effects.

One fan took to Reddit and raised the issue, “No hate to the trailer/movie at all, I was just expecting less CGI, I mean, Fury Road had CGI and lots of compositing obviously, but it valued practical effects too. But the trailer of Furiosa had a looot of CGI.”

The new trailer for Furiosa, which serves as a prequel to Fury Road, gives us a glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy as young Imperator Furiosa, and an unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth who plays the villainous Warlord Dementus. In true Mad Max fashion, the clip also features high-speed chases, pent-up war boys, and flame-throwing vehicles, which seems to be what the Reddit user is referring to.

However Furiosa fans were quick to defend the upcoming movie stating that others shouldn't be so quick to judge, another added, “The first trailer for Fury Road had shots that looked quite different from the final product.” Whilst a third user echoed, “Yeah, and all of the vehicular stuff in this trailer looks legit. Just tons of CGI for vistas, sky boxes, etc. No different than Fury Road.”

One pointed out that fans shouldn't doubt the film at face value as George Miller, the very filmmaker responsible for creating all of the Mad Max movies, is very capable of making a good movie. “Anyone who doubts George Miller making a mad max movie is crazy,” the fan states, “Fury Road had a special alchemy akin to apocalypse now in its level of turmoil and difficulty in getting made, but Jesus man if you’re a fan of Mad Max movies I’m sure this one will kick ass.”

Furiosa first appeared as an adult in Fury Road, played by Charlize Theron, but from what we know so far, the Furiosa movie will focus on the warrior’s origins after she is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers by Dementus.

Fury Road brought the franchise into the 21st century, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for yet another amazing Mad Max movie, and we for one cannot wait to see Furiosa come to fruition.

Furiosa will fire up in theatres on May 24, 2024. For more, check out our list of new movies coming your way in 2023 and beyond.