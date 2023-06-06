Chris Hemsworth has no shortage of blockbusters under his belt, from the MCU to Ghostbusters to a Men in Black reboot. However, the project he's most proud of has yet to be released: Furiosa, the latest addition to the Mad Max franchise from George Miller.

"I came into that film exhausted. I thought, 'How am I going to get through this?'" Hemsworth told GQ of being cast in the prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. "Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy."

He continued that it was "by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn’t what’s exhausting, it’s what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways."

The movie sees Miller – who Hemsworth told GQ is "masterful" – back in the director's chair, while Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the title role of Imperator Furiosa, a younger version of the character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Hemsworth's role in the movie still remains under wraps.

Furiosa is set to hit the big screen on May 24, 2024. Next up for Hemsworth, though, is Extraction 2, the sequel to the hit 2020 Netflix movie, in which he reprises the role of mercenary Tyler Rake. Extraction 2 arrives on the streamer on June 16. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way, this year and beyond.