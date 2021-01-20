Exclusive: Robert Rodriguez reveals a From Dusk till Dawn animated series is in the works

Robert Rodriguez has revealed that an animated series set in the From Dusk till Dawn universe is in the works.

Speaking to GamesRadar+’s sister publication SFX Magazine while promoting his new Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes, Robert Rodriguez talked about how the From Dusk till Dawn TV show came about before revealing his new project.

"Over here, I have my own television network [El Rey]. So I had a television network here. And I needed to create programming, so Quentin [Tarantino] and I still control the rights to it. So I went, 'Oh, wow, I'd love to expand the story of Santánico Pandemonium, and the whole Aztec vampire lore for my network',” he explained.

“And then internationally it was just put out as a Netflix original, I think is probably how you saw it. But here it was an original series for my television network, action television network called El Rey, which is, you know, the place they're trying to get to at the end of Dusk till Dawn so it fits perfectly [laughs]. That was originally why we did it, so we did three seasons of that.”

The show was based on the 1996 movie of the same name directed by Rodriguez and written by Quentin Tarantino. The plot follows a pair of American criminal brothers who take a family as hostages in order to cross into Mexico, but find themselves trapped in a saloon frequented by vampires. It featured an all-star cast including George Clooney, Juliette Lewis, Salma Hayek, and Tarantino himself.

“And now we're looking towards, we're developing an animated Dusk till Dawn. You’re the first person to hear that!" Rodriguez added. Rather than being a remake of the movie, it’s likely that this new series will follow in the footsteps of the live-action show and further explore the world of Aztec vampires. There's currently no release date or any other information about the animated series.

You can check out the full interview with Rodriguez in the current issue of SFX Magazine, which features WandaVision on the cover. We Can Be Heroes is out now on Netflix.