Co-creator of one of Apple TV Plus's best sci-fi shows steps down over season 3 budget clash

Foundation co-creator David S. Goyer has stepped back from his showrunner duties on the Apple TV Plus sci-fi show due to clashes over budget, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed.

Ahead of season 3 production resuming on March 6, Goyer, who is perhaps best known for penning Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, has scaled back his responsibilities and will concentrate solely on writing from now on. Instead, producer Bill Bost will take the reins, moving to Prague to oversee the third chapter's shoot. It had already been confirmed that Goyer was unlikely to direct any of the new episodes, despite having helmed three episodes across seasons 1 and 2.

Interestingly, though, the publication states that Goyer will still retain his showrunner title, despite earlier reports of the contrary. It is believed that over half of the next installment was filmed before the industry strikes halted everything last summer.

In addition, line producer Laurie Borg is stepping down, with Doug Moreno taking his place.

Foundation's first season is said to have cost around $45 million to make, which works out around $4.5m per episode – and season 2 presumably cost a little more. According to THR, the show's production company Skydance was hoping to lower budgets this time around, and Goyer wasn't too keen on the idea.

Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning novels, the lavish series charts the stories of four individuals, who travel across space and time, while navigating deadly crises, tense political climates, and complicated personal relationships that have the power to determine the fate of humanity. Leah Harvey, Terrence Mann, Jared Harris, and Lee Pace star.

Foundation is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.