How to get the Fortnite Shield Bubble

The Fortnite Shield Bubble can be a handy item to have in the battle royale, as it's used to cast a sizeable protective dome over the area it's deployed in. This dome guards those inside against any incoming attacks, giving you (and your squad) time to heal up and plan you next move without the threat of getting sniped or otherwise blasted from out of nowhere. Given its size, deploying the Shield Bubble in Fortnite isn't exactly subtle, but it definitely gets results.

Fortnitemares 2022 (Image credit: Epic Games) Everything we know about the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 event, including Fortnitemares quests.

If this item seems familiar, that's because it has made several brief appearances in Fortnite recently. After a long spell in the vault for the entirety of Chapter 2, the Fortnite Shield Bubble was included in a Season 2 Donation Station vote, but lost out to Balloons that were brought back instead, and it also made a short return during the Shadow of Phantasm Week in Season 3. It's now back from the vault again but we don't know for how long, so here's everything you need to know about the Shield Bubble in Fortnite so you can try it for yourself.

Where is the Fortnite Shield Bubble

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Shield Bubble has returned from the vault to enter the standard pool of items, which means it can appear anywhere on the island. Be sure to check out any piles of floor loot you see, and look for an orb with a shield logo on the side. You can also improve you chances of finding a Shield Bubble in Fortnite by searching as many chests and supply drops as you can, and once found you can carry them in stacks of two.

How to use the Fortnite Shield Bubble

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To activate the Fortnite Shield Bubble, equip the item then aim and throw it, which will create a large protective dome around where it lands. This shield will normally last for 30 seconds, though it can be destroyed earlier if you attack the item projecting the dome from the center. This Shield Bubble will also react to gravity, and drop if the surface it was originally placed on gets destroyed.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

While inside the Fortnite Shield Bubble, no incoming bullets or projectiles can pass through it from the outside, which is particularly helpful if someone tries to shoot you with the Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun as the Goo will stick to the dome and could end up blasting them instead. This property works both ways, so remember that if you're inside the dome then you can't hit anyone outside of it either. It's also worth bearing in mind that there's nothing to stop opponents passing through the Shield Bubble to get inside with you, at which point you have no additional protection and will need to fight them as normal.