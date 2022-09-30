When does Fortnite Season 5 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 5 start is a question only the keenest of battle royale players will be asking right now, as we've only recently arrived in Paradise, but it's never too soon to start looking ahead and thinking about what the Season 5 Battle Pass theme might be. Right now Chrome is the order of the day, and it's already making its effects known by coating whole areas of the island in a silvery layer and turning players into blobs of molten metal. The Reality Tree is no longer exerting its power in Fortnite, with the lush green areas it once fed drying up and turning a Fall shade of orange. If you're looking to the future and wondering what Fortnite Season 5 in Chapter 3 may bring, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 5 start in Chapter 3? The Fortnite Season 5 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website (opens in new tab) and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 4 Battle Pass will end on December 3, 2022. This means that the Fortnite Season 5 start date will most likely be around Sunday December 4, 2022 following the usual downtime for the transition, but it will be a while before we receive official confirmation on this. This would also make Season 4 a relatively short 11 weeks, but it makes sense to get Fortnite Season 5 underway before the holiday season kicks in completely to iron out any issues, and it's likely we'll have a big Fortnite live event this time to get things going with a bang!

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 5?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The biggest change in the battle royale of late is the addition of Chrome, which is not only spreading across the island to change the landscape but has also given us several Fortnite new weapons that can be levelled up after dealing damage. You can use Chrome to phase through walls, which is mixing up the dynamic in battles as structures can no longer be guaranteed to protect you from your opponents. The Reality Tree, along with its powers, have dried up in this Paradise, and in many areas the residents are taking to the skies on balloons to escape the looming metallic spread. Powerful NPC The Herald is currently stalking their Sanctum, and it's likely that both they and the Chrome could play a large part in shaping the changes for Fortnite Season 5.

How much will the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.49 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in December 2022.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 5 in Chapter 3 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all the details as soon as they're revealed!