Fortnite Rift Gate: Where is the Laptop and Control Terminal

The Fortnite Rift Gate Laptop and Control Terminal are used to complete several of the Oathbound quests, so if you're working through those storyline challenges then you'll want to know where they are. From deciphering and receiving coordinates to using them to open the Rift Gate, they're both key to getting through their related Fortnite quests and progressing the story, while also earning some sweet XP along the way. To get going on that, here's where to find and how to interact with the Rift Gate Laptop and Control Terminal in Fortnite.

Where is the Rift Gate Laptop and Control Terminal in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Rift Gate Laptop is the first location you need and is found in Cold Cavern, which is to the northwest of Brutal Bastion. As this landmark is underground, make sure you enter through the openings at either end or zipline down through the hole in the roof. The Fortnite Rift Gate Control is the second location required, which is on the north side of Lonely Labs. Look in the small red building, by the ice bridge connecting with the next iceberg to the north.

How to start deciphering Rift Gate coordinates in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you enter Cold Cavern, look behind the large rock to the west of the clock tower. Here you'll find the Fortnite Rift Gate Laptop on a table between some crates, where you can follow the Decipher prompt to start deciphering Rift Gate coordinates. Following that, you'll need to eliminate three players, after which you can return to the laptop to receive Rift Gate coordinates.

How to punch in coordinates at the Rift Gate Control Terminal in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To punch in coordinates at the Fortnite Rift Gate Control Terminal, head to the north side of Lonely Labs and enter the small red building, where you can follow the prompt to enter the coordinates. Once that's done, you need to make contact with Rift Warden Stellan, which can be easily done by heading northwest to Aegis Temple, one of the Fortnite Bastion Outposts. With contact made, return to Lonely Labs and for the second time use the Rift Gate Control Terminal to open the Rift Gate. After that, you just need to talk to a couple of Fortnite characters from Evie, Scrapknight Jules, Snowheart, or Princess Felicity Fish to wrap up this strand of the Oathbound quests.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.