Fortnite mobile gets 18+ rating on Apple devices

Fortnite was pulled from the App Store and Google Play over two years ago, and while those who already had the game downloaded could still play, they missed out on a plethora of updates and added content. Now the situation is set to get even worse as Epic has announced more limitations for mobile and Mac users.

In a tweet yesterday, Epic revealed that from January 30 onwards, Fortnite players using the August 2020 13.40 app build - the last update released on iOS, Mac, and Google Play - will no longer be able to spend V-Bucks. Additionally, the age rating for the game will be raised to 18.

Beginning January 30, Fortnite players using the August 2020 13.40 app build previously available on iOS, Mac, and Google Play can no longer spend V-Bucks and must be over 18 to play. (1/2)January 23, 2023 See more

In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), Epic explained it's making the changes to protect younger players. "We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services, including parental controls, purchasing defaults, and parental verification features. We are not able to update the app on these platforms given Apple and Google's restrictions on Fortnite," the tweet read.

This comes after Epic was forced to pay $520 million in December last year for tricking "millions of players into making unintentional purchases" and breaking children's privacy laws.

Chapter 4 Season 1 of the hugely popular battle royale also rolled out last month, offering a new map to explore, dirt bikes for getting around faster, and a fresh supply of weaponry. And next month, the worlds of Fortnite and The Witcher are set to collide when Geralt of Rivia makes his way onto the battlefield on February 7, 2023.

Put your skills to the test with our pick of the best battle royale games.