Fortnite looks set for a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover

Fortnite looks set to get some Jujutsu Kaisen crossover skins in the near future.

As ever, the new collaboration comes via a datamine from Fortnite's most recent update. It feels like there's a plethora of Fortnite datamined information online at any one time, and this time, dataminers have uncovered evidence of three Jujutsu Kaisen skins heading to the battle royale game.

FORTNITE X JUJUTSU KAISEN!Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro y Satoru Gojo llegarán pronto a la isla de fortnite!Créditos: “La fuente” y a mi.#Fortnite #FortniteWILDS 🌴 pic.twitter.com/CshkrTwUcnJuly 30, 2023 See more

These would be Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and finally Satoru Gojo, all primary characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime series. Well, we say that for the anime series, but Kugisaki and Fushiguro are yet to appear in the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, since the current arc takes place years before the events of the first season and movie.

From the look of the datamined images above, it seems like we'll be able to purchase each new Jujutsu Kaisen skin in Fortnite for 1,800 V-Bucks, a discount of 500 V-Bucks. You'll get one skin and a few character-related items with each purchase. For example, Kugisaki comes with her unnecessarily big hammer, and Fushiguro comes with a sword, both of which will probably function as pickaxes.

It's interesting that the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover would include this trio of characters but leave out Yuji Itadori, the manga and show's lead. "Where’s the literal MC," one Twitter user wonders in the responses. "What happened to Itadori?? The main character?" asks another user. Meanwhile, another player theorizes that Itadori could be an upcoming Battle Pass-related character, which is a sound theory.

You can head over to our Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule guide to see when the forthcoming episode 5 will air this week.