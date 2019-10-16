Fortnite Halloween costumes are going fast, buy yours while you can

Fortnite Halloween costumes are proving to be a favorite among kids and adults alike this year, which means you don't have much time left to lock down your outfit before they sell out and prices start rising. If you're looking to dress up as a particular skin (or to head out with a particular accessory), you'll want to get shopping as soon as possible. Thankfully, you don't have to look far - we've assembled all the best Fortnite Halloween costume deals we've found right here.

You'll find a list of Fortnite Halloween costumes in the first section, featuring the best prices we've found on both adult and kid versions whenever possible. Beneath that is a list of accessories that will help complete your look or overall Fortnite party mise en place. Put them together and you'll have the ultimate Fortnite look for both yourself and your home! We'll keep these listings updated as the season continues, but again, you may not want to wait much longer.

Fortnite costumes for Halloween

Drift for $118.98 at Amazon

Kids sizes for $133.94 at Amazon

Become the mascot of season 5 with this premium Drift costume. It includes a jacket with attached vest, gloves, and a mask, giving you all the essential (and hard to replicate) parts of Drift's costume. Still not really sure who Drift is and why he wears those weird clothes, but there's no question that you'll look cool in his costume. The jacket even has pockets!

Zoey for $24.99 at Amazon

Kid sizes for $34.99 at Amazon

You can embody Fortnite's candy-lovingest skin with this Zoey costume. I tcomes with a hat, tunic top, and leggings - the tunic top even has a hood complete with drawstrings. If you want to go the extra mile without having to dye your hair, you could pick up this official wig for $9.99 on Amazon .

Black Knight for $58.99 at Walmart

Kid sizes for $58.99 at Amazon

This is your all-in-one kit for becoming the fearsome Black Knight, just add appropriate footwear. Black Knight is a classic skin and still pretty darn intimidating whenever you see one out on the battlefield, so make sure you channel that imposing aura as you floss the night away to the bemusement of passing trick or treaters.

Plush Dark Voyager for $19.99 on Amazon

Currently unavailable - Kid sizes for $34.99 on Amazon

Like the dreaded Dark Voyager but… softer. This Plush Dark Voyager costume is a zip-up, hooded onesie, and the hood even has a blacked-out visor at the end. Handy to have it all in one piece like that - all you need to add is a pair of shoes (or you could always be the Barefoot Voyager, if you prefer).

Plush Tricera Ops costume for $19.99 on Amazon

Kid sizes for $34.99 on Amazon

It's big, it's red, and it's cuddly. This Plush Tricera Ops costume is a hooded onesie with a separate belt piece for proper historical authenticity (a triceratops wouldn't be caught dead without its belt). Note that this costume is currently up for pre-order, and standard shipping probably won't get it to you in time for Halloween. But you could always wear it to Thanksgiving and say you're a mutant turkey.

Plush Rex costume for $19.99 on Amazon

Kid sizes for $34.99 on Amazon

The king of the dinosaurs assumes a more approachable form with this Plush Rex onesie costume. Notice how the jaunty bandana/ascot is its own little flap of material, not just a patch of dyed-on color. The costume also includes a historically accurate separate belt piece, but the best part is easily the big googly eyes staring out from between the orange spikes.

Skull Trooper costume for $59.99 on Amazon

Kid sizes for $49.99 on Amazon

One of the most prized skins in any player's wardrobe can now adorn your IRL body too. Everybody will know you've been playing since before Fortnite was cool as you rock your Skull Trooper costume... or at least that you look like it. This official costume includes a jumpsuit, mask, gloves, bandana, belt with attached ammo pouch, and shin guards.

Cuddle Team Leader costume for $39.99 on Amazon

Kid sizes for $34.99 on Amazon

The cutest, creepiest Fortnite skin is a natural pick for your Halloween shenanigans. This official costume includes a fluffy hooded jumpsuit and a belt. And if you aren't sold on the hoodie-fication of the bear helmet, you could pick up this latex Cuddle Team Leader half mask for $19.99 and wear it with your hood down. That'll really amp up the creep factor.

Brite Bomber costume for $59.99 on Amazon

Kid sizes for $49.99 on Amazon

True operators wear pastels. Equipping Brite Bomber in-game exudes equal parts fun and confidence, and you'll find the same results wearing it to your Halloween party/haunted house trip/professional office environment. This official costume includes a jumpsuit, cropped T-shirt, belt, gloves, and - most importantly - a pair of purple aviators. Combo it with this official Brite Bomber wig for $19.99 for the full pink-and-purple look.

Dark Voyager costume for $69.99 on Amazon

Kid sizes for $59.99 on Amazon

The Season 3 skin of choice for many makes for an equally cool Halloween costume in this non-plush form. No, the orange parts don't actually light up - but you could always make that a DIY project with some LED strips . This official costume includes a jumpsuit with attached harness, gloves, knee pads, boot covers, and a helmet with visor.

Crackshot costume for $59.99 on Amazon

Kid sizes for $49.99 on Amazon

Much like the in-game skin, the Crackshot costume is secretly the best value out there: not only can you be a giant, menacing nutcracker for Halloween, you can be a giant, menacing nutcracker for Christmas too! This official costume includes a shirt, hat with attached wig, mask, and gloves - you'll need to provide your own white pants.

Fortnite costume accessories

Inflatable Battle Bus for $349.99 on Amazon

This thing ain't cheap, but at a humongous 18 feet long and 17.5 feet high, everyone in your neighborhood will know where the Fortnite party's at. It includes the air pump, tethers, and stakes too, so you don't have to worry about blowing it up yourself or your big purchase flying off in a strong breeze (though that would also be true to the game).

Cuddle Bow Back Bling for $19.99 on Amazon

Make your Cuddle Team Leader cosplay complete with this Cuddle Bow Back Bling. It even has a little bit of storage space in the "knot" of the bow, complete with a zipper closure. This accessory is currently up for pre-order as well, but there's a good chance you';ll have it by Halloween.

Light-up, sound-playing Boogie Bomb for $14.99 on Amazon

Prepare to weaponize funkiness with this gleeful recreation of one of Fortnite's most wacky (yet useful) items. It lights up from inside and plays music when you pull the pin, which is pretttttty rad. Best of all, batteries are included.

Loot Llama Piñata for $29.99 on Amazon

It's a llama piñata! It probably isn't full of building materials (I don't think it even comes with candy inside) but it will be immediately appreciated by anybody with even a passing interest in Fortnite.

Basic Pickaxe for $29.99 on Amazon

This default pickaxe will complete just about any Fortnite costume look. Jump up and down while swinging it aimlessly for the "newbie in the lobby" look (just try not to hit anybody, even if it is made out of foam).

Rainbow Smash Pickaxe for $39.99 on Amazon

Or take your wood-harvesting to the next level with this detailed recreation of the Rainbow Smash pickaxe. The wheels on this one really spin so you can even hobby horse around on it if you want, and it hits a lot harder than the inflatable one. Please don't hit anything with it, though.

Light-up, sound-playing Pumpkin Launcher for $29.99 on Amazon

Become the seasonal scourge of builders everywhere with this detailed Pumpkin Launcher toy. It's 30 inches long from back to Jack-o-Lantern'ed front and makes spooky noises as well as lighting up green when you pull the trigger. And yep, batteries are included.