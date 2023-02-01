How to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite to collect dropped micro chips

You're challenged to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite for one of the final entries in the current Oathbound quests, in order to collect dropped micro chips that fall from the barrier when it starts taking hits. Be aware that those chips will only drop when that particular quest is active, so if you try to carry out these actions in Fortnite at any other time then you won't see the results described here. When you get to the appropriate stage, it's asking a lot to find an opponent with an active shield you can damage, or to get them to damage your protection if you have it, but helpfully there's a method I'll outline here so that you can damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite completely on your own.

How to damage Fortnite Guardian Shields

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The initial step to take if you want to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite is to actually find this item in the first place, unless you get lucky and stumble upon another player running around using this protective barrier. You can often find Guardian Shields by searching Fortnite Oathbound Chests, which are generally dotted around the autumnal biomes in the northwest and southeast of the island. You may also spot one lying around as floor loot, or that has been dropped by another player, so keep your eyes peeled as you explore.

Fortnite Mythic Pistol (Image credit: Epic Games) How to get hold of the Fortnite Mythic Pistol weapon with the Mythic Munitions augment.

Once you have a Guardian Shield in your inventory, simply equip it then hold the left trigger before releasing it to throw the item. This will deploy the shield where it lands, forming a protective barrier in front of you. Helpfully, because it's no longer attached to you, you can switch to a weapon then shoot at it to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite, and after a few hits you should see micro chips appear next to it. You only need to collect one of these dropped micro chips, and this quest will be completed.