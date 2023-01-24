Forspoken players are still divided over the game's dialogue

Forspoken is continuing to receive mixed responses from players, which has led to many now questioning if the game's dialogue is really as bad as it's been made out to be.

As demonstrated via various Twitter users, talk surrounding Forspoken's dialogue has yet to simmer down. It all started with the trailer we got last August in which playable character Frey narrates the premise of the game. This very quickly became a bit of a meme due to the "cringe" nature of the dialogue, and so players have been particularly critical of Forspoken's voice lines ever since.

It's become such a talking point of the game that developer Luminos Productions actually added a "banter slider" to the game that limits the amount of dialogue between lead character Frey and her trusty sidekick Cuff. Now that Forspoken has actually been released, the topic has come up again with some players maintaining the bad dialogue stance and others questioning if it's actually as bad as it's made out to be.

This has been demonstrated thanks to a tweet from YouTuber MrMattyPlays (opens in new tab), in which they share a clip from the game with the caption: "I present to you *actual* dialogue from Forspoken."

This prompted several other Twitter users to quote retweet the video and give their opinions on the whole thing. "Seems… fine? Not great, but no worse than most mainstream games and acted well enough," one Twitter user (opens in new tab) said. Others have compared the writing to the likes of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and the Life is Strange series - both of which also have dialogue that only true fans could love.

Seems… fine? Not great, but no worse than most mainstream games and acted well enough. Then again, I was a Buffy fan, so this is far from the cringiest dialog I've ever heard.

Another Twitter user, separate from the original thread, made a point of comparing the Square Enix game to Insomniac's Spider-Man game from 2018. In the tweet, they explain that there really isn't much difference between the two games as the scripts feature a similar kind of humor.

As expected, this led to other users replying (opens in new tab) to the tweet explaining that Spider-Man's "cringe" dialogue has been part of his character for so long that we've all come to accept it, meaning it's easier to hear it from the web-slinger than Frey.

Something about the discourse around #Forspoken's dialogue being cringe wasn't sitting right. So I went to look at Marvel's Spiderman script. In the first couple of pages, this is what I read. I mean, this is just the same thing, the same humour (it's good), so what gives?