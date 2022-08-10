Forspoken trailer gets the meme treatment

A new Forspoken trailer is getting the meme treatment, with the internet latching onto what many believe are some seriously cringy vibes. Check out the trailer for the upcoming Square Enix action RPG below, and read on for the memeifcation.

A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewellery!? Welcome to the world of #Forspoken. pic.twitter.com/46diiLnQ7MAugust 8, 2022 See more

The trailer, which dropped on Twitter midday on August 8, features the protagonist Frey describing her rather unique situation in which she's been inexplicably transported to another world. We see her fighting bizarre fantasy creatures aided by a magical cuff that she talks to, and it all looks pretty cool - it's the voiceover that the internet is fixating on.

Frey has a very Whedonesque way of speaking, providing commentary that feels like it was ripped from an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer or a scene from 2012's Marvel's Avengers. "I'm somewhere that's not what I would call Earth, I'm seeing freakin' dragons, and oh yeah I'm talking to a cuff!" she says in the trailer, and, naturally, the meme train has pulled out of the station and is showing no signs of stopping.

Twitter user bobvids (opens in new tab) took the iconic Tony Hawk Pro Skater song 'Superman' by Goldfinger and gave it the Forspoken treatment. "So okay, here I am, doin' everything I can. Holdin' on to what I freakin' am. Pretendin' I'm like, some Superman" the video says to scenes from Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2.

https://t.co/riyBDxeY8X pic.twitter.com/E6Xh8Vl7XJAugust 10, 2022 See more

Another person referenced Max Payne's unlucky predicament.

*record scratch* *freeze frame* yep. that's me. you're probably wondering how i got into this situation... let me start over. i'm max, max payne. well, most of is emotional pain, from my wife and child being MURDERED! yikes! anyway, that's kiiiiinda what i'm here for... https://t.co/1LwwiLUlwG pic.twitter.com/NNlpOJu7okAugust 10, 2022 See more

While another reply takes God of War and applies some Forspoken dialogue to it, forcing me to imagine what it would be like if Kratos was a millennial.

Who me? Yeah I’m a freakin GOD as it turns out. Shyeah I’m all about that axe life. That handsome devil next to me? Fam, that’s literally my BOY. He can thank me for his good looks AND formative trauma. It’s not easy fighting heCkin VIKINGS. But Honestly? Being a parent ragnaroxx pic.twitter.com/CK1owzyzhMAugust 9, 2022 See more

There are countless more replies and quote tweets mocking and meme-ing the Forspoken trailer. While I'm sure this wasn't what Square Enix expected when sharing a trailer for Forspoken, which was recently delayed into next year, at least people are talking about the game, right? Either way, let this be a reminder that the internet, when given crumbs, will make a meal that can sustain us for days.

Forspoken is due out in January 2023 for PS5 and PC.

Can’t wait to eventually play this game? Find out more about Forspoken’s "lustrous new fantasy world" from the game’s writer Gary Whitta.