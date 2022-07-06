Forspoken delayed into next year

Forspoken has been delayed for a second time, this time until January 2023.

The upcoming Square Enix action-RPG was supposed to be released on October 11, 2022 (after being delayed from May 23, 2022). However the game’s developer, Luminous Productions, has now announced that it is pushing back Forspoken ’s release date until January 24, 2023.

Revealed in a tweet (opens in new tab), a statement read: "As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023."

The same statement also gave us a small insight into the game’s development timeline, revealing: "All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase." The tweet also thanked fans for their continued support and revealed that we can expect to hear more news about Forspoken "later this summer."

If you weren’t aware, Forspoken was originally announced back in 2020. The action-RPG stars actress Ella Balinska - who will soon star in the Netflix Resident Evil series - and is being worked on by former Final Fantasy 15 developers. In the game, players will guide lead protagonist Frey as she is thrown into a fantasy world where she must use her newfound magical powers to face up against a series of formidable monsters.

When it does eventually release, Forspoken will be available on PS5 and PC. For those of you who won’t want to miss a second of Frey’s upcoming adventure, you’ll be pleased to know that Forspoken load times are barely one second on PS5. This isn’t just limited to the new-gen console though as Forspoken will also have one-second load times if your PC's up to snuff .