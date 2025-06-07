Don't feel bad if you fell for Final Fantasy Tactics' viral "penalty for a crime" meme, the OG strategy RPG's director says "it certainly sounds like something I would have written"

Following the arrival of Sony's hotly anticipated PlayStation State of Play showcase earlier this week and the first look it provided of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, OG director Yasumi Matsuno has finally addressed a fan-edited quote that's been fooling us all for years.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the lower class." It's a line many Final Fantasy Tactics fans know well, but there's a catch to it – it never actually appears in the 1997 RPG from Square Enix. Aftermath explored how the meme fooled everyone into believing it truly originated from the game in 2023, only to later find the actual quote present in Final Fantasy Tactics – the very one turned into a meme by Leftist Gamer Memes.

"What purpose do laws serve when even those who would enforce them choose not to pay them heed?" That's the real in-game line, but according to Final Fantasy Tactics director Yasumi Matsuno, the one more commonly shared isn't exactly unrealistic, either. "I found the line that became an internet meme interesting," writes the lead in a new post, going on to recite the viral "penalty for a crime" quote known so well in the community.

I found the line that became an internet meme interesting.“If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the lower class.” Of course, this line was not written by me, nor is it a line in Final Fantasy Tactics. However, it certainly sounds like something… https://t.co/ibD8pHlSDAJune 7, 2025

"Of course, this line was not written by me, nor is it a line in Final Fantasy Tactics," admits Matsuno. "However, it certainly sounds like something I would have written. It's a shame I didn't know about this funny line until today." Replies under the director's post mention just how many folks actually believed the meme's line was real, prompting Matsuno to respond that it might simply be because a majority of players didn't get far in-game.

"Wiegraf is very popular," he jokes. "I am sure it is because many players stop playing at Chapter 1." Elsewhere in the comments, Matsuno addresses a fan's question about politics in Final Fantasy Tactics, saying that while the line and themes surrounding it can be perceived as political, the RPG's primary purpose is to entertain its players: "It's entertainment, so whether or not it's political, the important thing is whether or not it's entertaining."

There's no telling what the line will look like in The Ivalice Chronicles come the remake's big release on September 30 this year, but one thing's for certain – there are likely bound to be plenty of new memes made by fans to enjoy and speculate about post-launch.



