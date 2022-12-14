For the second time in under a week, a game patches its annoying sidekick character

For the second time this week, a game has patched in the option to have a sidekick shut up.

High on Life launched just yesterday on December 13 on PC and Xbox systems. As noted by developer Squanch Games's Twitter account just below, there's now an option in High on Life's menus to turn down the frequency with which the talking guns and enemies barrage you with information and jokes throughout the new game. If you've endured Knifey's demands to stab Gene in High on Life, you'll know how insistent they can get.

High On Life just got a whole lot squanchier. I mean, wheeew man, take a look at these hefty patch notes.@highonlifegame is now available on @xbox and PC! pic.twitter.com/Bz7aKrcvJLDecember 13, 2022 See more

Weirdly enough, this is the second time this has happened in under a week. When Forspoken's demo launched on PS5 toward the tail end of last week, players were quick to note their frustration with the rate at which Frey's magical Cuff would talk to her. It turned out, however, that Square Enix patched in the option to turn down Cuff's verbal deluge.

You know I respect them for putting in the option #ForspokenDemo pic.twitter.com/zq1bsHM6KpDecember 9, 2022 See more

Interestingly, this all follows a heated conversation last month in November about God of War Ragnarok's companions spoiling puzzles for players by shouting out the answers after just a short while. Some players said they wished for an option to have the companions remain silent for longer, before spilling the solution, but a change like this was never implemented by developer Sony Santa Monica.

So far at least, Forspoken's demo has had a seriously mixed response from players, partly due to the barrage of nonsense talk from Cuff. Some have praised the demo's smooth traversal mechanics and combat, while others have criticized the story and writing, particular Cuff's dialog. Square Enix offering an option to turn down the chatter is a step in the right direction, for some.

