With one week to go, we finally know the Forspoken system requirements

With just one week to go until Forspoken launches, developer Luminous Productions has finally lifted the lid on the game's system requirements.

In a video (opens in new tab) posted on Twitter, Forspoken's creative producer Raio Mitsuno revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements you'll need to meet in order to play the game on PC. Also included are the ultra requirements if you want the action RPG running at its absolute best.

Here are the PC requirements for Forspoken:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better), Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

Memory: 16GB

Display resolution: 720p 30fps

HDD/SSD space: HDD 150GB or more

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better), Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

Memory: 24GB

Display resolution: 1440p 30fps

HDD/SSD Space: SSD 150GB or more

Ultra system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better), Intel Core i7-12700

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4080 16 GB VRAM

Memory: 32 GB

Display resolution: 2160p 60fps

HDD/SSD space: NVMe 150GB or more

Additionally, Mitsuno revealed that today, January 17, the developer is releasing an update for the game's PS5 demo. The patch adds button mapping functionality, adjusts the size of some of the on-screen text, and fixes various technical issues. It also allows increases the time you can remain locked-on to enemies if they move off-screen.

"We've been listening to your reactions and feedback on the demo and wanted to do whatever we could during this time to make the demo as enjoyable of an experience as possible," Mitsuno says.

The demo, which launched late last year, got a very mixed response from players. Some thought its combat smooth and enjoyable, while others found it clunky and unintuitive. GamesRadar's Heather Wald also had mixed opinions about the game. In our Forspoken preview, she wrote, "I'm sold on its magic, but not wowed by its world."

It certainly hasn't been an easy road to release for Forspoken. The game was initially due to launch on May 24, 2022, before Square Enix delayed its release to October 11, 2022, and then pushed it back again, this time to January 24, 2023.

