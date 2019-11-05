Football Manager 2020 kits: How to download and install the real kits

Installing Football Manager 2020 kits should be one of the first things you do when you get started with the new game, because not many clubs have the correct kits available from the get-go. Getting the right kits in Football Manager 2020 can help with the immersion and makes the game look much cleaner, so we've got everything you need to know on how to install Football Manager 2020 kits and which ones to go for.

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

We'll get onto how the Football Manager 2020 kits work in a second, but first, you need to know how to install them. When you've downloaded the kits you want, follow these steps to get them in your game:

Use 7-zip or WinRar to extract the files from the downloaded zip. On Windows, extract them to \Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2020\graphics\kits.

On Mac, extract them to /Library/Application Support/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2020/graphics. Boot up Football Manager 2020, head into your preferences, then find the interface section. Clear the cache and ensure the "Reload skin when confirming changes in Preferences" option is checked. Restart your game and the kits should be there when you enter your save file.

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

Unlike other downloadable aspects like badges and faces, there's not a lot of options for Football Manager 2020 kits because, simply put, each kit is its real life counterpart. Heading to the FM Scout kits page lists a plethora of kit packs, segregated by league. They're done in this way because for each team in each league, there's up to three kits, which is a lot compared to badges, faces, and the like.

Therefore, you simply need to find the correct kit packs for the playable leagues you have in your game. When you've got enough, follow the method above, and you'll have all the kits you need in your game.